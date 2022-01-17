Kia Carens gathers 7,738 bookings in a single day

- Prices likely to be announced next month

- Available with three engine options across five variants

Kia India commenced the pre-bookings of the upcoming Carens on 14 January, 2022. Now, the carmaker has announced that the three-row model has managed to garner 7,738 bookings on the very first day. The bookings can still be made online or at authorised dealerships for Rs 25,000.

The Carens is the fourth model to be launched by the carmaker in India. Available in five trims – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, the Carens can be had in eight exterior shades and three engine options. The feature highlights of the Carens include LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, Bose sound system, an electric sunroof, roof-mounted aircon vents for rear rows, ventilated front seats, and one-touch electric tumble function for second-row seats. To know more about the Kia Carens, click here.

The Carens can be had in 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol produces 113bhp and 144Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol churns out 138bhp and 242Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. The oil burner 1.5-litre diesel is available in both manual as well as automatic transmission.

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first day booking we have received for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country.”