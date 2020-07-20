Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch on 5 August

- Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre K15B engine

- The model will be offered with a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the petrol-powered S-cross for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The carmaker is now all set to launch the model in India on 5 August. A few dealerships had already commenced bookings for the S-Cross petrol in May.

Under the hood of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be a 1.5-litre K15B engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be available with a five-speed manual transmission as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer will be the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Besides the new engine, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is expected to remain identical to its diesel powered sibling, which was discontinued once the BS6 emission norms kicked in. Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks.