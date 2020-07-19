Nissan Magnite spied sans camouflage; India launch in early 2021

Nissan's first sub-four-meter compact SUV has been spotted sans camouflage for the first time. The new spy shot gives us a sneak peek of the front fascia of the production-spec Nissan Magnite.

Judging by the spy image, the fascia of the production version will be strikingly similar to the concept. The Magnite features large octagonal chrome grille, sharp headlamps and a sculpted bonnet. The prototype features regular halogen headlamps and a boomerang-shaped chrome patter on the bumper, suggesting that this is a lower-spec model. Higher variants will get LED headlamps and DRLs.

The Nissan Magnite will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the upcoming Renault Kiger compact SUV. It is expected to be launched in India in early 2021. The Japanese carmaker marked the world premiere of the Nissan Magnite Concept in India, earlier last week.

The Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor that will come paired to a five-speed manual transmission. It will be available in both, naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises. The former will optionally be offered with an AMT, while the latter is likely to get a CVT unit. Nissan is working on an aggressive price tag, and sources claim that it will undercut its competition by a significant margin.

