Maruti Suzuki to focus on strengthening CNG portfolio in India

July 20, 2020, 03:50 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Maruti Suzuki to focus on strengthening CNG portfolio in India

- Maruti Suzuki sees no point in the development of BS6 diesel engines for small cars

- Expansion of CNG product line to bring in additional volumes 

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki will focus on expanding its CNG product range in India. As stated to the media, the company sees no point in the development of a BS6 diesel engine for small cars, especially after the market gradually shifting towards petrol models. It is believed that the expansion of the CNG product range will bring in additional volumes. However, the company might consider introducing a bigger BS6 diesel engine provided there is enough demand for diesel SUVs and sedans. 

Speaking to PTI, Shashank Srivastava, MSI Executive Director Sales and Marketing said, “There is absolutely no logic in developing a small diesel engine. It is less than five per cent in hatchback segment and has reduced considerably in sedans and entry-level SUV segment as now economics does not support it. Those customers who do not care for economics for running the car they may still be buying the diesel cars and for that the company has said it is watching the market very closely.” 

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed car sales in the country. Therefore, the company will wait for some time to let the market stabilise and then take decision for BS6 diesel engine. The company expects to sell around 1.4 to1.5 lakh CNG units in India this year as compared to 1.07 lakh units in 2019-20. Over the next few years, it is believed that the company targets to sell 10 lakh cars with green technology. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
