Maruti Suzuki production drops by 3 per cent in April 2022

Maruti Suzuki production numbers have dropped by three per cent with 1,52,954 units produced in April 2022 as compared to 1,57,585 units produced in April 2021. The company attributes the drop in numbers to the shortage in the supply of electronic components.

The production in the mini and the compact segment has dropped by 11.4 per cent with 1,12,488 units produced in April 2021 as compared to 99,633 units produced last month. This segment includes the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R, and the units supplied to other OEMs. In the mid-size sedan segment, the company produced 1,756 units of the Ciaz sedan last month as compared to 2,194 units manufactured in April 2021.

Interestingly, the production numbers for utility vehicles and vans have grown by 17 per cent with 51,565 units produced in April 2022 as compared to 42,903 units produced in the same period last year. The segment includes the Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, Eeco, and units supplied to other OEM models.