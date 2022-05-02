CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki production drops by 3 per cent in April 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    208 Views
    Maruti Suzuki production drops by 3 per cent in April 2022

    - The shortage of electronic components has affected production

    - The total figures include units supplied to other OEMs

    Maruti Suzuki production numbers have dropped by three per cent with 1,52,954 units produced in April 2022 as compared to 1,57,585 units produced in April 2021. The company attributes the drop in numbers to the shortage in the supply of electronic components. 

    The production in the mini and the compact segment has dropped by 11.4 per cent with 1,12,488 units produced in April 2021 as compared to 99,633 units produced last month. This segment includes the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R, and the units supplied to other OEMs. In the mid-size sedan segment, the company produced 1,756 units of the Ciaz sedan last month as compared to 2,194 units manufactured in April 2021. 

    Interestingly, the production numbers for utility vehicles and vans have grown by 17 per cent with 51,565 units produced in April 2022 as compared to 42,903 units produced in the same period last year. The segment includes the Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, Eeco, and units supplied to other OEM models. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun gets two new features; prices hiked by up to four per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4677 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4677 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki production drops by 3 per cent in April 2022