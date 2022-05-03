New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Honda City hybrid will be based on the top-spec ZX variant

- The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors

Honda Cars India unveiled the City e:HEV in the country last month. The carmaker will announce the prices of the new hybrid variant of the model tomorrow. Bookings for the City hybrid are currently underway for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Under the hood, the Honda City e:HEV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol motor and two electric motors. The former produces 96bhp and 109Nm of torque while the latter produces a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. An eCVT unit will be standard. To read our first look review of the City hybrid, click here.

Colour options on the 2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid will include Gold Brown, Platinum White, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey, and Lunar Silver. The model will also get a few cosmetic updates and feature upgrades. Also on offer will be Honda Sensing technology. We have driven the new City e:HEV, and you can read our review here.