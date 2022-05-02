CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun gets two new features; prices hiked by up to four per cent

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen Taigun gets two new features; prices hiked by up to four per cent

    - Now equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system and idle start/stop function

    - Prices hiked by up to four per cent

    Volkswagen India has benefitted the Taigun mid-size SUV with two new features. It is now equipped with idle start/stop function and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across all the variants. With this update, the Volkswagen Taigun is now expensive by up to four per cent, depending upon the variant. The new prices will be applicable from 2 May, 2022. 

    With the inclusion of new features, the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre manual trim now offers an increased claimed fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl while the automatic versions claim mileage of 17.23kmpl. 

    As for the interiors, the Wild Cherry exterior hue model is now available with red inserts on the inside. Besides this, other colours like Carbon Steel Grey, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Curcuma Yellow continue to be offered with Armur Grey accents. 

    Volkswagen India has also announced an increase in the ex-showroom prices of the Tiguan SUV. While the exact quantum of increase is awaited, the new prices will be effective from 2 May, 2022. 

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to offer our customers a comprehensive and value for money proposition. With these product enhancements on the made in the Volkswagen Taigun, it will offer our customers added comfort, improved fuel efficiency and a heightened drive experience.”

    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
