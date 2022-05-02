CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India registers a sale of 7,874 units in April 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    479 Views
    Honda Cars India registers a sale of 7,874 units in April 2022

    - Honda’s Y-o-Y domestic sales drop, exports rise

    - The company will launch the City e:HEV hybrid this month

    Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 7,874 units in April 2022. The company exported 2,042 units during the same period. In April last year, the brand registered a sale of 9,072 units while exports stood at 970 units.

    Honda is all set to introduce the City e:HEV hybrid in the country later this month. The cars have already begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, details of which can be read here. We have driven the new City e:HEV, and you can read our review here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced. On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on 4 May, 2022.”

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun gets two new features; prices hiked by up to four per cent
     Next 
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in May 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3398 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3398 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India registers a sale of 7,874 units in April 2022