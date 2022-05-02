Honda Cars India registers a sale of 7,874 units in April 2022

- Honda’s Y-o-Y domestic sales drop, exports rise

- The company will launch the City e:HEV hybrid this month

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 7,874 units in April 2022. The company exported 2,042 units during the same period. In April last year, the brand registered a sale of 9,072 units while exports stood at 970 units.

Honda is all set to introduce the City e:HEV hybrid in the country later this month. The cars have already begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, details of which can be read here. We have driven the new City e:HEV, and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced. On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on 4 May, 2022.”