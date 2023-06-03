CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces over 1.76 lakh passenger vehicles in May 2023

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki produces over 1.76 lakh passenger vehicles in May 2023

    - Records 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in production

    - Maruti Jimny prices to be announced on 7 June, 2023

    After witnessing a continued downfall in production, Maruti Suzuki finally ramped up its production in May 2023. The automaker produced 1,80,221 vehicles in the previous month of which 1,76,218 were passenger vehicles. 

    Maruti Suzuki segment-wise production

    Under the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti manufactured 1,19,731 cars. This segment includes Alto, Swift, Wagon R, Ignis, Baleno, and Celerio. Furthermore, 1,953 units of Ciaz mid-size sedans were produced. 

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Moving to the utility and vans class, a total of 54,534 were made. This segment houses the brand’s SUVs and MPVs such as Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Fronx, and the upcoming Jimny

    Upcoming Maruti cars

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti will announce the prices of Jimny SUV on 7 June, 2023. The five-door Jimny made its India debut at Auto Expo in January 2023 and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is being offered in Zeta and Alpha variants and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Tata Motors sells 45,984 units in May 2023

