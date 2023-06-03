CarWale
    Tata Motors sells 45,984 units in May 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Motors sells 45,984 units in May 2023

    - Passenger vehicle sales grew by six per cent Y-o-Y 

    - Registered cumulative sales of 74,973 units

    Tata Motors sales in May 2023:

    One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors, has rolled out its monthly sales report for May 2023. The automaker retailed a total of 45,984 units in the country in the previous month. This includes sales of both ICE and electric vehicles. 

    Tata Motors sales in May 2022:

    The Y-o-Y sales of the company grew by six per cent. For reference, Tata Motors sold 43,392 units in the corresponding month last year. This is the cumulative sales figure for ICE and electric vehicles. 

    Tata Punch CNG:

    In other news, the manufacturer is gearing up to launch the CNG avatar of the Punch in the country. Recently, the Tata Punch CNG variant was spied testing on Indian roads ahead of its official launch. The manufacturer has already showcased the CNG Punch at the Auto Expo 2023. 

