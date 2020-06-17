Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki partners with Karur Vysya for attractive new car loans

June 17, 2020, 11:31 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Maruti Suzuki partners with Karur Vysya for attractive new car loans

- Special 100 percent on-road funding

- Repayment period of up to 84 months (seven years)

- Loans also available for customers who do not have proof of income

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Karur Vysya Bank to offer customers with simpler, more flexible finance schemes to own a new Maruti car. 

Karur Vysya Bank offers customers a sanctioned loan within 15 minutes (conditions apply), and existing customers can even get their loans disbursed on the same day. The entire process from application to disbursement of the loan is digitalized, with no manual intervention.

Maruti Suzuki’s vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns, coupled to 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 states, will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, said, “To move forward in a changing business environment, we must take action, combining customer-centred finance products with a wide range of options to choose from. Our association with Karur Vysya Bank is another positive step towards providing our customers financial flexibility and ease of owning a new car. In light of current situation of fighting COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the attractive products like EMI holiday period will provide the required financial solution to the customers.”

