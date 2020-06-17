Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS live launch

Mercedes-Benz GLS live launch

LIVE
June 17, 2020, 12:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
13123 Views
Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz GLS live launch
  • 02:54 PM (IST)

    Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at 99.90 lakh

    German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new-generation GLS SUV at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India, Except Kerala). The SUV is available in GLS 400d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC variants. The third-generation GLS SUV is the latest product to be digitally launched in the country amidst the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Following a similar format, the company had digitally launched the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the AMG GT R in India last month. The Mercedes-Benz GLS made its global debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show and is underpinned by the company's new Modular High Architecture (MHA) that also underpins the new GLE

    In terms of dimensions, the new GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is now longer by 60mm, thereby offering more room to the occupants seated in the second and third rows. Premium leather upholstery is standard. The central element in the dashboard's design is an impressively sized screen unit embedded in a distinctive dashboard support. The large touchscreen of the MBUX infotainment system allows all the GLS comfort features to be controlled from the driver's seat. All seats are electronically controlled and the SUV offers five-zone automatic climate control, including the third row that has its own zone with climate control vents in the roof. 

    In terms of design, the new GLS gets a masculine fascia in the form of an upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard in the front apron with the bone-shaped air inlet grille, and a bonnet with two powerdomes. The GLS has Multibeam LED headlamps as standard, with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp. The daytime running lights with three LED segments underline the status of the GLS as the S-Class of SUVs. The rear taillights get the unique signature LED pattern along with distinctive bulges on the tailgate and twin trapezoidal finished exhaust tips. 

    Under the hood, the new GLS is powered by 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version generates 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque, while the diesel variant generates about 325bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Both the engines get 9G-Tronic with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system as standard. The Petrol variant gets an EQ Boost option for the first time. 

  • 02:44 PM (IST)

    MBUX navigation system

    Mercedes-Benz GLS [2016-2020] Dashboard

    The MBUX navigation system now displays COVID-19 test centres.  

  • 02:44 PM (IST)

    Introductory launch price

    Mercedes-Benz GLS [2016-2020] Front view

    Both the petrol and diesel versions of the GLS are priced at Rs 99.90 lakh. 

  • 02:44 PM (IST)

    Music System

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Music System

    The SUV offer Burmester Surround sound system. 

  • 02:44 PM (IST)

    Over the Air updates

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

    The company offers complimentary over the air updates. 

  • 02:43 PM (IST)

    Wide cockpit screen

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

    The GLS gets the 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit system. 

  • 04:56 PM (IST)

    BS6 engine options

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Front Centre Air Vents

    The petrol engine gets the EQ Boost function for the first time.

  • 01:36 PM (IST)

    Rear seat convenience

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Front Seat Back Pockets

    The SUV offers 87mm more legroom in the second row. It offers 11 USB ports and two charging points. 

  • 12:52 PM (IST)

    New colour option

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Front view

    The GLS is available with a new red colour option for the first time. 

  • 02:42 PM (IST)

    Decade sale figure in India

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Front view

    The company has sold over 6,700 units of GLS in India in the last 10 years. 

  • 02:47 PM (IST)

    Company Initiatives to boost sales

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Side View

    The company undertakes various measures to boost sales in 2020. The market sentiments are weak but the company is hopeful of better times ahead. 

  • 12:30 PM (IST)

    Interior

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard Switches

    Premium leather upholstery is standard. The central element in the dashboard's design is an impressively sized screen unit embedded in a distinctive dashboard support. The large touchscreen of the MBUX infotainment system allows all the GLS comfort features to be controlled from the driver's seat. All seats are electronically controlled and the SUV offers five-zone automatic climate control, including the third row that has its own zone with climate control vents in the roof.

  • 12:21 PM (IST)

    Exterior

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Left Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the new GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is now longer by 60mm, thereby offers more room to the occupants seated in the second and the third row. The GLS has Multibeam LED headlamps as standard, with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp. The daytime running lights with three LED segments underline the status of the GLS as the S-Class of SUVs. The new GLS gets a masculine fascia in the form of an upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard in the front apron with the bone-shaped air inlet grille, and the bonnet with two powerdomes. 

  • 12:14 PM (IST)

    Introduction

    The Mercedes-Benz GLS made its global debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show and is underpinned by the company's Modular High Architecture (MHA) that also underpins the new GLE. The third-generation GLS SUV is the latest product to be digitally launched in the country amidst the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following a similar format, the company had digitally launched the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the AMG GT R in India last month. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.26 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.16 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.2 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.21 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.13 Crore onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 99.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.38 Crore

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.54 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.49 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 86.38 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.6 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 77.23 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

11 Likes
495 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

556 Likes
47857 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in