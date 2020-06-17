Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer finance options

June 17, 2020, 01:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
796 Views
Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer finance options

- Up to 100% funding based on income proof

- Other offers include low EMI scheme, step-up EMI scheme and balloon EMI scheme 

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with IndusInd Bank to offer finance schemes. The company has been offering consumer finance with finance partners to support progressive restart of business activities in the automobile industry.

For addressing personal mobility needs of the customers in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100% on-road price for the vehicles. The bank has a wide portfolio that can be customised for needs of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen.

Under the tie-up, customers can avail offers such as low EMI scheme (first three months) starting at Rs 899 per lakh, step-up schemes with EMI starting at Rs 1,800 per lakh, Balloon EMI scheme with final EMI standing at 25% of the loan amount. Also on offer is 100% on-road funding for customers with valid income proof and 100% ex-showroom funding for customers without any valid income proof.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario. These special structured schemes like low EMI scheme, balloon and step-up EMI schemes, will ease the pressure on immediate cash-flow of consumers. Also with the bank’s expertise in lending to a variety of customers especially with no income proof, we are extremely confident of the collaboration bringing in convenience to both the rural and urban customers of MSIL.”

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
