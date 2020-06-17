Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Honda City details revealed; India launch in July

New-gen Honda City details revealed; India launch in July

June 17, 2020, 03:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1047 Views
Write a comment
New-gen Honda City details revealed; India launch in July

- The fifth-gen Honda City will be available with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model will be launched in India next month

Honda Cars India has revealed details of the fifth generation City ahead of its launch that will take place next month. The model was previously scheduled to be unveiled in March but was postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The new City is said to be India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. 

Dimension wise, the new-gen Honda City measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width and 1,489mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm. Design highlights of the model include a single slat thick chrome grille flanked by full LED headlamps on either side, LED fog lamps, LED tail lights and 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the next generation Honda City will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink, dual-tone Beige and Black interiors, seven-inch coloured TFT screen with MID, electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, auto dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, engine start-stop button, smart trunk lock, remote engine start, rear sunshade, paddle shifters and walkaway auto lock.

Honda New City Front Row Seats

Safety features on the next-gen Honda City include six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Honda LaneWatch Camera. Also on offer will be a Telematics Control Unit (TCU) with more than 32 connected features such as auto crash notification and emergency assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, security alert and geo-fence alert.

Powertrain options on the fifth-gen Honda City will include a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The petrol motor will produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the diesel mill will produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both the engines, which are BS6 emission compliant, will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the petrol variant will also be available with a CVT unit. The petrol and diesel manual variants will return a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmph and 24.1kmpl respectively while the CVT unit will give a fuel economy of 18.4kmpl.

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
