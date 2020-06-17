Skoda Karoq facelift spied testing in Europe

-Expected to arrive in 2021 and will be a mid-life update

The Skoda Karoq might have just arrived in India but on the old continent it’s been around for almost three years now and what’s in the pictures will be a mid-life update for the SUV. It’s expected to arrive in mid-2021 with a revised front end as the major highlight.

Our spy sources indicate a slightly revised grille as well as the possibility of VW’s rather cool looking matrix-LED headlamps. The light package is expected to an optional extra depending on the variant. Despite the rear also being camouflaged, there seem to be no noticeable changes to the back of the SUV including the tail lamps.

In the Indian car market, the Karoq, is a rival for the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500 and of course the Volkswagen T-Roc, its sister car. Given what we know about VW and Skoda’s timeline for India, we can expect to see this car in India sometime in 2022.