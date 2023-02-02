CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets 15,000 bookings in 3 weeks

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets 15,000 bookings in 3 weeks

    - Jimny bookings underway for Rs 25,000

    - To be retailed through Nexa outlets

    The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. While it has just been three weeks since the unveiling of this off-road SUV, the Jimny has already accumulated more than 15,000 bookings. The SUV had already gathered over 9,000 bookings within 10 days of its unveiling.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Jimny bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and it is being offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha. The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. A low-range transfer gear (AllGrip Pro 4WD) is standard across the entire range. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures under four metres and is underpinned by a body-on-ladder frame. The SUV gets a hard top with circular LED headlamps, 15-inch wheels, bumper-mounted tail lamps, and a tailgate-hinged spare wheel. The Jimny is a four-seater SUV and is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys stereo system, automatic climate control, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, and a push start/stop button.

    The Maruti Jimny prices are expected to be announced in May 2023 and we expect it to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. The latter are also being developed in five-door versions and could be launched later this year. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
