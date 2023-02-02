Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets 15,000 bookings in 3 weeks

- Jimny bookings underway for Rs 25,000

- To be retailed through Nexa outlets

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. While it has just been three weeks since the unveiling of this off-road SUV, the Jimny has already accumulated more than 15,000 bookings. The SUV had already gathered over 9,000 bookings within 10 days of its unveiling.

The Jimny bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and it is being offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha. The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. A low-range transfer gear (AllGrip Pro 4WD) is standard across the entire range.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures under four metres and is underpinned by a body-on-ladder frame. The SUV gets a hard top with circular LED headlamps, 15-inch wheels, bumper-mounted tail lamps, and a tailgate-hinged spare wheel. The Jimny is a four-seater SUV and is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys stereo system, automatic climate control, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, and a push start/stop button.

The Maruti Jimny prices are expected to be announced in May 2023 and we expect it to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. The latter are also being developed in five-door versions and could be launched later this year.