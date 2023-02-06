Kia Sonet facelift to be launched in India by the end of 2023

- Facelifted Sonet expected to get cosmetic updates and feature additions

- 2023 Kia Seltos too will be launched in the second half of the year

Kia India is on a roll in terms of sales numbers, be it the monthly sales from last month or the overall sales in CY23. Now, the carmaker is working on an update for two of its popular models, the Seltos and Sonet.

Kia is set to introduce the facelifted versions of the Sonet and Seltos by the end of the current calendar year. While we have already told you what to expect from the Seltos facelift, this time we will concentrate on the Sonet facelift.

While the finer details are unknown at the moment, the 2023 Kia Sonet is expected to receive its first update in the form of a minor cosmetic update on the outside, which could include tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new grille, as well as refreshed headlamps and tail lights.

The feature set inside the new Kia Sonet is also likely to witness multiple additions, details of which will be known in the coming months. Under the hood, the model is expected to soldier on with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission options too, are expected to be carried over from the outgoing model.