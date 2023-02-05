CarWale

    MG Euniq 7 showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    MG Euniq 7 showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

    MG Motor India showcased the Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The newly unveiled model is a fuel-cell derivative of the Maxus G20 sold in the international market. 

    Let's take a look at the MG Euniq 7 pictures from the Auto Expo 2023.

    MG Euniq 7 Front View

    The fascia is highlighted by a large and imposing grille which is complemented by sleek LED headlights. 

    MG Euniq 7 Left Side View

    The side profile gets the familiar MPV styling with large windows and a dual-tone paint finish. 

    MG Euniq 7 Rear View

    The rear section is highlighted by large wraparound LED taillights which are connected by a chrome strip. The vehicle gets ‘MORRIS GARAGES’ chrome lettering on the boot lid. 

    MG Euniq 7 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The feature list in the seven-seat MPV includes captain seats in the second row, premium upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. 

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    MG Euniq 7 Image
    MG Euniq 7
    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    MG Euniq 7 Right Front Three Quarter
