MG Euniq 7 showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

MG Motor India showcased the Euniq 7 hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The newly unveiled model is a fuel-cell derivative of the Maxus G20 sold in the international market.

Let's take a look at the MG Euniq 7 pictures from the Auto Expo 2023.

The fascia is highlighted by a large and imposing grille which is complemented by sleek LED headlights.

The side profile gets the familiar MPV styling with large windows and a dual-tone paint finish.

The rear section is highlighted by large wraparound LED taillights which are connected by a chrome strip. The vehicle gets ‘MORRIS GARAGES’ chrome lettering on the boot lid.

The feature list in the seven-seat MPV includes captain seats in the second row, premium upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi