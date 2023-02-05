CarWale

    MG5 EV Estate showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    MG5 EV Estate showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

    MG Motor India showcased a wide range of electric vehicles at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The all-electric MG5 estate was showcased at the event and is already on sale in the UK and European markets.

    Let's take a look at the MG5 EV estate pictures from the Auto Expo 2023.

    MG 5 Estate Front View

    The fascia is highlighted by swept-back headlights which are complimented by a sleek blacked-off grille positioned above the charging point. 

    MG 5 Estate Grille

    The vehicle gets a sharp aerodynamic bumper and angular air vents.

    MG 5 Estate Right Side View

    The side profile gets the traditional estate styling with strong body lines and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    MG 5 Estate Rear View

    The rear section features wraparound taillights with Y-shaped LED elements which are connected by a chrome strip. 

    MG 5 Estate Dashboard

    The vehicle gets premium upholstery and a high-placed centre console. Further, it gets a flat bottom steering wheel with controls and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    MG 5 Estate Image
    MG 5 Estate
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
