MG5 EV Estate showcased at Auto Expo 2023 – Now in pictures

MG Motor India showcased a wide range of electric vehicles at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The all-electric MG5 estate was showcased at the event and is already on sale in the UK and European markets.

Let's take a look at the MG5 EV estate pictures from the Auto Expo 2023.

The fascia is highlighted by swept-back headlights which are complimented by a sleek blacked-off grille positioned above the charging point.

The vehicle gets a sharp aerodynamic bumper and angular air vents.

The side profile gets the traditional estate styling with strong body lines and multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear section features wraparound taillights with Y-shaped LED elements which are connected by a chrome strip.

The vehicle gets premium upholstery and a high-placed centre console. Further, it gets a flat bottom steering wheel with controls and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi