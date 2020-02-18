Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Why should you buy?

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ignis facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 4,89,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The premium hatchback will be sold via the Nexa outlet and is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis hatchback.

What’s good about it?

The Ignis gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre engine with automatic (AGS) option in Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The hatchback gets dual tone ivory interiors with new urban and modern pattern for the seat fabric. In an effort to lure young buyers, the vehicle is available in two new colour options – lucent orange and turquoise blue. Interestingly, three new dual tone colour options are available in the Zeta and the Alpha variants, at an additional price of Rs 13,000.

What’s not so good?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis does not get any major design update over its predecessor. Features like 17.8cm touchscreen smartplay studio, driver seat height adjust, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, DRLs, LED projector headlamps and puddle lamps are limited to the top spec Alpha variant.

Best variant to buy?

The feature loaded top-spec Alpha variant is a good choice and is available in both manual and AMT options. As for customers on a tight budget, the second to top Zeta variant is a good choice and it gets modest set of features like alloy wheels, chrome accents on grille, fog lamps, engine start/stop button and electrically folding ORVMs.

Specification

Petrol

BS6 1.2-litre – four-cylinder - 82bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200rpm.

Five-speed manual and AMT option

Did you know?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in two premium customization options - Acropolis and Scorcher theme.