Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Why should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Why should you buy?

February 18, 2020, 07:01 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1563 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Why should you buy?

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ignis facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 4,89,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The premium hatchback will be sold via the Nexa outlet and is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis hatchback.

What’s good about it?

The Ignis gets a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre engine with automatic (AGS) option in Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The hatchback gets dual tone ivory interiors with new urban and modern pattern for the seat fabric. In an effort to lure young buyers, the vehicle is available in two new colour options – lucent orange and turquoise blue. Interestingly, three new dual tone colour options are available in the Zeta and the Alpha variants, at an additional price of Rs 13,000. 

What’s not so good?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis does not get any major design update over its predecessor. Features like 17.8cm touchscreen smartplay studio, driver seat height adjust, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, DRLs, LED projector headlamps and puddle lamps are limited to the top spec Alpha variant. 

Best variant to buy?

The feature loaded top-spec Alpha variant is a good choice and is available in both manual and AMT options. As for customers on a tight budget, the second to top Zeta variant is a good choice and it gets modest set of features like alloy wheels, chrome accents on grille, fog lamps, engine start/stop button and electrically folding ORVMs. 

Specification 

Petrol 

BS6 1.2-litre – four-cylinder - 82bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200rpm. 

Five-speed manual and AMT option 

Did you know?

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in two premium customization options - Acropolis and Scorcher theme.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.78 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.94 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.47 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.78 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.82 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.49 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.73 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.49 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.49 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

226 Likes
178073 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

28 Likes
23792 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in