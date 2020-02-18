Kia Sonet at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Kia is making all kinds of positive waves in the Indian market and the latest wav will be called the Sonet compact SUV. It’s expected to be launched in India later this year and will be the automaker’s third car for the domestic market.

It might be compact but there’s Kia SUV written all over the Sonet. You can see this in the tiger nose grille, head lamps as well as the position of the DRLs.

The Sonet will be a sub-4 SUV and even in the production spec model, we expect the larger than life looks courtesy of the heavily flared wheel arches and strong shoulder line.

The rear gets a one piece tail lamp quite similar to that of Stinger GT super sedan but we expect that the production spec model will sport a conventional design similar to that of the Seltos.

The cabin has been fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system, and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

The Sonet will be Kia’s entry into the highly competitive sub-4 compact SUV segment where it will rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport as well a future model from Nissan.