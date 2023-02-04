Maruti Suzuki Fronx reaches Nexa dealerships

- Bookings commence against a token amount of Rs 11,000

- To be launched in Q1 of the financial year 2023-24

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new compact SUV, the Fronx at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the vehicle have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000 and will be sold via the premium Nexa outlets. This time around, the new model has been spotted at the dealership ahead of its launch in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in five variant options, including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The compact SUV will be offered in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. The dual-tone colour options include Earthen Brown with Bluish Black, Opulent Red with Bluish Black, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black. You can learn more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx here.

Mechanically, the vehicle is available in two powertrain options including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The latter generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the turbo-petrol mill develops 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and an AMT unit are offered as options. You can take a closer look at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx images from the Auto Expo 2023 here.

Image source: OCA