Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx compact SUV alongside the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle will be sold via the Nexa outlets. Post-launch, the Fronx will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The compact SUV will be available in five variants Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

The compact SUV is highlighted by an upright fascia which features the NEXWave grille with a chrome finish, NEXTre’ LED DRLs, and multi-reflector headlights.

In terms of dimensions, the Fronx has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,765mm, and a height of 1,550mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,520mm.

The side profile is highlighted by silver-coloured roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs (black in dual-colour options), and geometric precision-cut alloy wheels.

The rear section is highlighted by a split LED taillight, body-coloured roof spoiler, sharkfin antenna, and large bumper with a prominent silver-coloured skid plate. The compact SUV also offers a rear wiper with a washer.

The interior gets a dual-tone theme. The dashboard is highlighted by a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, rectangular air vents, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls.