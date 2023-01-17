CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled: Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx compact SUV alongside the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle will be sold via the Nexa outlets. Post-launch, the Fronx will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The compact SUV will be available in five variants Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Front Three Quarter

    The compact SUV is highlighted by an upright fascia which features the NEXWave grille with a chrome finish, NEXTre’ LED DRLs, and multi-reflector headlights. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the Fronx has a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,765mm, and a height of 1,550mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,520mm.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile is highlighted by silver-coloured roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs (black in dual-colour options), and geometric precision-cut alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by a split LED taillight, body-coloured roof spoiler, sharkfin antenna, and large bumper with a prominent silver-coloured skid plate. The compact SUV also offers a rear wiper with a washer. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    The interior gets a dual-tone theme. The dashboard is highlighted by a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, rectangular air vents, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
