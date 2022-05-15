CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki finalises location for a new plant in Haryana

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    884 Views
    Maruti Suzuki finalises location for a new plant in Haryana

    Maruti’s long-rumoured third plant has finally come into the limelight with the Indo-Japanese automaker confirming that it has locked onto an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).

    The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025, subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.

    This expanded capacity is expected to facilitate the production of an SUV range as well as a range of electric vehicles that the company plans to introduce by the end of the decade in the Indian market. This plant, when opened, will take the automaker’s total facilities in India to four plants, including the one that is owned by Suzuki motor corporation and is located in Gujarat. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched — All you need to know
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Max Vs Tata Nexon: Top five changes

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4699 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4699 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki finalises location for a new plant in Haryana