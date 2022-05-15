Maruti Suzuki finalises location for a new plant in Haryana

Maruti’s long-rumoured third plant has finally come into the limelight with the Indo-Japanese automaker confirming that it has locked onto an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).

The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025, subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.

This expanded capacity is expected to facilitate the production of an SUV range as well as a range of electric vehicles that the company plans to introduce by the end of the decade in the Indian market. This plant, when opened, will take the automaker’s total facilities in India to four plants, including the one that is owned by Suzuki motor corporation and is located in Gujarat.