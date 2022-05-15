All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched — All you need to know

Mercedes-Benz recently launched its BMW 3 Series (G20) rival, the new-generation C-Class (W206) in India with three distinctive trim options — C200, C220d, and C300d. This generation update also marks the beginning of a new era for the C-Class as the whole lineup features four-cylinder-only powertrains with mild electric assist. What else has changed in the sedan? Let us dive deeper to find out.

First things first, the new C-Class has fairly grown in every dimension. More precisely, it is 65mm longer, 10mm wider, nine mm taller, and has a 25mm additional wheelbase over the previous model. Besides this, the sedan uses the second-generation MRA platform (Modular Rear Architecture). Meanwhile, to know how the C-Class performs and drives, do read our first drive review here.

The sleekly modern design of the new C-Class is highly reminiscent of the flagship S-Class and hence dubbed as the baby S-Class. Thanks to the elongated and angular front grille and new slim headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, its fascia appears aggressive. Then, the profile shows a couple of ridges and a mild shoulder line. At the back, the noticeable change comes in the form of triangular rear lights, slightly oval-shaped boot lip, and rectangular exhaust tips. Meanwhile, the C200 and C220d come with 17-inch alloys, whereas the C300d features an 18-inch AMG set.

The new C-Class is a step forward from its predecessor when it comes to the interior. The rounded square air-con vents, a 12.3-inch LCD driver display, and an S-Class style 11.9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment (with the latest interaction of MBUX UI) replace the circular air-con vents, old digital instrument cluster, and small centre display. In addition, it also comes with a new steering wheel with capacitive touch buttons (different steering design for standard and AMG-spec models).

The minimal cabin has ditched the MBUX touchpad controller, rotary dial, and switches. They are traded for a multipurpose cubbyhole with removable coffee-cup holders, a wireless phone charging pad, and a USB C port. Besides this, the centre armrest also houses two Type-C ports.

The Artico artificial leather upholstery is standard across the India-spec C-Class and is available in all-black, Sienna Brown plus Macchiato Beige (C200 and C220d), and C300d specific all-black and two-tone Sienna Brown. It is interesting to note that the interior tone options are available only with particular exterior paint, for instance, High-Tech Silver with an all-black interior.

This fifth-gen C-Class comes equipped with a host of features, such as Mercedes Me connect, Alexa/Google Home integration, parking locations (POIs), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric rear-window sunblind, manual side-window sunblinds, dual-zone temperature control, 64 colours ambient lighting with four dimming zones, a 15-speaker, 710-watt, Burmester 3D sound system (C300d only), powered front seats with a memory function, a panoramic sunroof, and LED headlights (C200 & C220d). The C300d gets digital LED headlamps with 2.6 million pixels resolution. They also project guidelines and warning signs on the road and adapt to traffic, road, and weather conditions.