    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched — All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz recently launched its BMW 3 Series (G20) rival, the new-generation C-Class (W206) in India with three distinctive trim options — C200, C220d, and C300d. This generation update also marks the beginning of a new era for the C-Class as the whole lineup features four-cylinder-only powertrains with mild electric assist. What else has changed in the sedan? Let us dive deeper to find out.

    First things first, the new C-Class has fairly grown in every dimension. More precisely, it is 65mm longer, 10mm wider, nine mm taller, and has a 25mm additional wheelbase over the previous model. Besides this, the sedan uses the second-generation MRA platform (Modular Rear Architecture). Meanwhile, to know how the C-Class performs and drives, do read our first drive review here.

    The sleekly modern design of the new C-Class is highly reminiscent of the flagship S-Class and hence dubbed as the baby S-Class. Thanks to the elongated and angular front grille and new slim headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, its fascia appears aggressive. Then, the profile shows a couple of ridges and a mild shoulder line. At the back, the noticeable change comes in the form of triangular rear lights, slightly oval-shaped boot lip, and rectangular exhaust tips. Meanwhile, the C200 and C220d come with 17-inch alloys, whereas the C300d features an 18-inch AMG set.

    The new C-Class is a step forward from its predecessor when it comes to the interior. The rounded square air-con vents, a 12.3-inch LCD driver display, and an S-Class style 11.9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment (with the latest interaction of MBUX UI) replace the circular air-con vents, old digital instrument cluster, and small centre display. In addition, it also comes with a new steering wheel with capacitive touch buttons (different steering design for standard and AMG-spec models).

    The minimal cabin has ditched the MBUX touchpad controller, rotary dial, and switches. They are traded for a multipurpose cubbyhole with removable coffee-cup holders, a wireless phone charging pad, and a USB C port. Besides this, the centre armrest also houses two Type-C ports.

    The Artico artificial leather upholstery is standard across the India-spec C-Class and is available in all-black, Sienna Brown plus Macchiato Beige (C200 and C220d), and C300d specific all-black and two-tone Sienna Brown. It is interesting to note that the interior tone options are available only with particular exterior paint, for instance, High-Tech Silver with an all-black interior.

    This fifth-gen C-Class comes equipped with a host of features, such as Mercedes Me connect, Alexa/Google Home integration, parking locations (POIs), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric rear-window sunblind, manual side-window sunblinds, dual-zone temperature control, 64 colours ambient lighting with four dimming zones, a 15-speaker, 710-watt, Burmester 3D sound system (C300d only), powered front seats with a memory function, a panoramic sunroof, and LED headlights (C200 & C220d). The C300d gets digital LED headlamps with 2.6 million pixels resolution. They also project guidelines and warning signs on the road and adapt to traffic, road, and weather conditions.

    Trims and displacementPower outputs0-100kmph/top speed
    C200 - 1,496cc, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol201bhp/300Nm7.3 seconds/246kmph
    C220d - 1,993cc, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel197bhp/440Nm7.3 seconds/245kmph
    C300d - 1,993cc, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel261bhp/550Nm5.7 seconds/250kmph
    All engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild hybrid system which provides 20bhp and 200Nm in certain operating states.
