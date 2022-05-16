CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda City gets new feature revisions in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    70 Views
    Honda City gets new feature revisions in India

    - The fourth-gen City SV variant to get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    - The fifth-gen City will see some feature deletions as cost-saving measures

    Honda City has always been an important product for the company in India. Currently, Honda sells the fourth-gen City, fifth-gen City, and the recently introduced City e:HEV hybrid. This time around, the company has added a new feature the fourth-gen model, while the fifth-gen model will now see the deletion of some features. 

    As per reports, the SV variant of the fourth-gen Honda City will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which until now, was limited to the top-spec V variant. Despite the new feature addition, the price for the SV variant remains unchanged.

    On the other hand, the fifth-gen model sees some deletion in features such as 16-inch spare dual-tone alloy wheels being replaced by a 15-inch steel space saver unit. Further, the base E variant no longer gets front and rear mudguards as standard and the chrome-finished interior door handles are now in black plastic.

    It is believed that except for the recently introduced e:HEV hybrid, Honda now plans to remove the trim badges such as – V, VX, and ZX across their product line-up in India. 

    Honda All New City Image
    Honda All New City
    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched — All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda All New City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3414 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.19 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.41 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.24 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3414 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City gets new feature revisions in India