Honda City gets new feature revisions in India

- The fourth-gen City SV variant to get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- The fifth-gen City will see some feature deletions as cost-saving measures

Honda City has always been an important product for the company in India. Currently, Honda sells the fourth-gen City, fifth-gen City, and the recently introduced City e:HEV hybrid. This time around, the company has added a new feature the fourth-gen model, while the fifth-gen model will now see the deletion of some features.

As per reports, the SV variant of the fourth-gen Honda City will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which until now, was limited to the top-spec V variant. Despite the new feature addition, the price for the SV variant remains unchanged.

On the other hand, the fifth-gen model sees some deletion in features such as 16-inch spare dual-tone alloy wheels being replaced by a 15-inch steel space saver unit. Further, the base E variant no longer gets front and rear mudguards as standard and the chrome-finished interior door handles are now in black plastic.

It is believed that except for the recently introduced e:HEV hybrid, Honda now plans to remove the trim badges such as – V, VX, and ZX across their product line-up in India.