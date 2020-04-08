Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the bestselling MPV in financial year 2019-20

- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 39 per cent growth in FY’19-20

- Cumulative sales for Ertiga and XL6 stands over 1.12 lakh in FY’19-20

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as the bestselling MPV in the financial year (FY) 2019-20. The company introduced a new generation model in the country in November 2018, which further strengthened the popular brand’s foothold in the segment. Speaking of its success, Maruti Suzuki sold 90,547 units of the Ertiga in the FY’19-20 as against 65,263 unit sales in FY’18-19, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent.

The sales figure for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is impressive considering the fact that its competitor, the Toyota Innova Crysta has witnessed a 31 per cent drop in sales with 53,686 units sold in FY’19-20 as against 77,924 units sold in FY’18-19. Interestingly, the cumulative sales figures for the Ertiga and its beefier premium cousin, the XL6 stands at over 1.12 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki has sold 22,117 units of the XL6 in the FY’19-20.

Earlier in February, Kia Motors launched the Carnival MPV. The company has sold 3,187 units of the Carnival in the FY’19-20. Another new entry in the Indian market, the Toyota Vellfire was launched late in February 2020. Toyota has sold 168 units of the Vellfire in the FY’19-20.