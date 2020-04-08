Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued

- Volkswagen Ameo was not updated to comply with BS6 norms

- Tiguan was replaced by Tiguan Allspace in India

Volkswagen India has discontinued the Tiguan and the Ameo in India as both the models have been removed from the official website. The Tiguan was discontinued as the company introduced the Tiguan Allspace in the country.

The Volkswagen Ameo is likely to have been discontinued owing to poor sales and the model not being updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The Ameo was offered with two powertrains across 10 variants. These engine options included a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual transmission was offered as standard while a seven-speed DSG unit was available only with the diesel motor.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 141bhp and 340Nm of torque, paired only to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer was an AWD system. The Tiguan has been replaced by the Tiguan Allspace and to read our review of the latter, you can click here.