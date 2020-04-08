BS6 Mahindra XUV500 details revealed: Variants explained

Mahindra has revealed the details for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. The company will announce its prices post the coronavirus lockdown period, which has caused a delay in production. Ahead of the official launch, below mentioned is the variant-wise feature list of the updated XUV500.

XUV500 W5

- 15cms monochrome infotainment display with USB, Bluetooth and Audio

- Projector headlamps

- Micro hybrid technology

- Digital immobiliser

- Six-way adjustable driver seat

- Electrically operated dual HVAC

- Tilt power steering

- Jacquard fabric

- Power-adjustable ORVM

- Black and grey interior

- Silver grille inserts

- Chrome scuff plates

- Black coloured tailgate applique, door sill cladding and foglamp bezel

- Full wheel caps

- Twin exhausts

- Roof rails

- Dual front airbags

- ABS with EBD

- Seat belt reminder lamp

- Speed alert and manual override

- Reverse parking sensors

- Flip-key with remote

- Front row reading lamps

- Front row mobile charging point

XUV500 W7 MT/AT

- Push-button start/stop

- Passive keyless entry

- 18cms colour touchscreen infotainment with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto

- Ecosense (Not available in W7 Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W7 Automatic)

- Static bending headlamps

- LED DRLs

- Arkamys sound

- Voice messaging system, voice commands and SMS read out

- Mahindra Blue Sense App

- Smart Watch connectivity

- Intelligent light sensing headlamps

- Rain sensing wipers

- DIS in-built infotainment system

- E-manual

- Glass embedded antenna

- Inbuilt compass

- Electronic steering lock

- Automatic temperature control (FATC)

- Premium fabric

- Tan and black interior

- Chrome grille inserts and silver foglamp bezel

- Piano-black central bezel

- Icy-blue lounge lighting

- Emergency call

- Advanced Intellipark

- Smart key with remote

- Cruise control

- ESP with rollover mitigation (Not available in W7 manual)

- Steering mounted controls

- Entry assist lamps

- Hill hold and descent control (Not available in W7 Automatic)

XUV500 W9 MT/AT (In addition to features from W7 variant)

- Electric sunroof with anti-pinch

- Tyre-tronics

- Eight-way manually adjustable driver seat

- Telescopic steering

- Power-foldable ORVMs

- 43.18cms Alloy wheels

- Chrome painted foglamp bezel

- ESP with rollover mitigation

- Hill hold and descent control

- Front fog lamps

- Ecosense (Not available in W9 Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W9 Automatic)

- First and second row reading lamps

- First and second row mobile charging points

- Driver side door ajar lamps

XUV500 W11(O) MT/AT (In addition to features from W9 variant)

- Apple CarPlay

- Connected apps

- No voice messaging system

- Brake energy regeneration (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)

- Six-way electronically adjustable driver seat

- Quilted leather

- Soft-touch leather on dashboard and door trims

- Door ajar lamps

- Glove box with laptop holder

- Side and curtain airbags

- Puddle lamps

- Camping lamp