  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 details revealed: Variants explained

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 details revealed: Variants explained

April 08, 2020, 09:42 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1111 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra XUV500 details revealed: Variants explained

Mahindra has revealed the details for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. The company will announce its prices post the coronavirus lockdown period, which has caused a delay in production. Ahead of the official launch, below mentioned is the variant-wise feature list of the updated XUV500. 

XUV500 W5

- 15cms monochrome infotainment display with USB, Bluetooth and Audio 

- Projector headlamps 

- Micro hybrid technology 

- Digital immobiliser 

- Six-way adjustable driver seat 

- Electrically operated dual HVAC

- Tilt power steering

- Jacquard fabric 

- Power-adjustable ORVM

- Black and grey interior 

- Silver grille inserts 

- Chrome scuff plates

- Black coloured tailgate applique, door sill cladding and foglamp bezel

- Full wheel caps 

- Twin exhausts

- Roof rails

- Dual front airbags 

- ABS with EBD

- Seat belt reminder lamp 

- Speed alert and manual override

- Reverse parking sensors 

- Flip-key with remote 

- Front row reading lamps 

- Front row mobile charging point 

XUV500 W7 MT/AT

- Push-button start/stop

- Passive keyless entry 

- 18cms colour touchscreen infotainment with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto

- Ecosense (Not available in W7 Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W7 Automatic)

- Static bending headlamps 

- LED DRLs

- Arkamys sound 

- Voice messaging system, voice commands and SMS read out

- Mahindra Blue Sense App    

- Smart Watch connectivity 

- Intelligent light sensing headlamps

- Rain sensing wipers

- DIS in-built infotainment system   

- E-manual

- Glass embedded antenna 

- Inbuilt compass

- Electronic steering lock

- Automatic temperature control (FATC)

- Premium fabric 

- Tan and black interior 

- Chrome grille inserts and silver foglamp bezel

- Piano-black central bezel 

- Icy-blue lounge lighting 

- Emergency call 

- Advanced Intellipark

- Smart key with remote 

- Cruise control 

- ESP with rollover mitigation (Not available in W7 manual) 

- Steering mounted controls

- Entry assist lamps 

- Hill hold and descent control (Not available in W7 Automatic)

XUV500 W9 MT/AT (In addition to features from W7 variant)

- Electric sunroof with anti-pinch

- Tyre-tronics

- Eight-way manually adjustable driver seat 

- Telescopic steering 

- Power-foldable ORVMs

- 43.18cms Alloy wheels 

- Chrome painted foglamp bezel 

- ESP with rollover mitigation

- Hill hold and descent control 

- Front fog lamps 

- Ecosense (Not available in W9 Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W9 Automatic)

- First and second row reading lamps

- First and second row mobile charging points 

- Driver side door ajar lamps 

XUV500 W11(O) MT/AT (In addition to features from W9 variant)

- Apple CarPlay

- Connected apps 

- No voice messaging system 

- Brake energy regeneration (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)

- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)

- Six-way electronically adjustable driver seat

- Quilted leather 

- Soft-touch leather on dashboard and door trims

- Door ajar lamps 

- Glove box with laptop holder 

- Side and curtain airbags 

- Puddle lamps 

- Camping lamp

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.98 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.23 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.98 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards

