BS6 Mahindra XUV500 details revealed: Variants explained

Mahindra has revealed the details for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. The company will announce its prices post the coronavirus lockdown period, which has caused a delay in production. Ahead of the official launch, below mentioned is the variant-wise feature list of the updated XUV500.
XUV500 W5
- 15cms monochrome infotainment display with USB, Bluetooth and Audio
- Projector headlamps
- Micro hybrid technology
- Digital immobiliser
- Six-way adjustable driver seat
- Electrically operated dual HVAC
- Tilt power steering
- Jacquard fabric
- Power-adjustable ORVM
- Black and grey interior
- Silver grille inserts
- Chrome scuff plates
- Black coloured tailgate applique, door sill cladding and foglamp bezel
- Full wheel caps
- Twin exhausts
- Roof rails
- Dual front airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Seat belt reminder lamp
- Speed alert and manual override
- Reverse parking sensors
- Flip-key with remote
- Front row reading lamps
- Front row mobile charging point
XUV500 W7 MT/AT
- Push-button start/stop
- Passive keyless entry
- 18cms colour touchscreen infotainment with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto
- Ecosense (Not available in W7 Automatic)
- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W7 Automatic)
- Static bending headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Arkamys sound
- Voice messaging system, voice commands and SMS read out
- Mahindra Blue Sense App
- Smart Watch connectivity
- Intelligent light sensing headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- DIS in-built infotainment system
- E-manual
- Glass embedded antenna
- Inbuilt compass
- Electronic steering lock
- Automatic temperature control (FATC)
- Premium fabric
- Tan and black interior
- Chrome grille inserts and silver foglamp bezel
- Piano-black central bezel
- Icy-blue lounge lighting
- Emergency call
- Advanced Intellipark
- Smart key with remote
- Cruise control
- ESP with rollover mitigation (Not available in W7 manual)
- Steering mounted controls
- Entry assist lamps
- Hill hold and descent control (Not available in W7 Automatic)
XUV500 W9 MT/AT (In addition to features from W7 variant)
- Electric sunroof with anti-pinch
- Tyre-tronics
- Eight-way manually adjustable driver seat
- Telescopic steering
- Power-foldable ORVMs
- 43.18cms Alloy wheels
- Chrome painted foglamp bezel
- ESP with rollover mitigation
- Hill hold and descent control
- Front fog lamps
- Ecosense (Not available in W9 Automatic)
- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W9 Automatic)
- First and second row reading lamps
- First and second row mobile charging points
- Driver side door ajar lamps
XUV500 W11(O) MT/AT (In addition to features from W9 variant)
- Apple CarPlay
- Connected apps
- No voice messaging system
- Brake energy regeneration (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)
- Micro hybrid technology (Not available in W11(O) Automatic)
- Six-way electronically adjustable driver seat
- Quilted leather
- Soft-touch leather on dashboard and door trims
- Door ajar lamps
- Glove box with laptop holder
- Side and curtain airbags
- Puddle lamps
- Camping lamp