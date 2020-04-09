BMW to continue focus on sedans despite SUV popularity

- Comes at a time when most manufacturers actively focus on fulfilling SUV demand

- BMW says sedan vs SUV percentage won’t tip over the 50-50 mark

There’s no doubt that the more time you spend on the road, the odds of spotting more SUVs than anything else is high. So, when a car manufacturer comes along stating that their emphasis on sedans will remain undeterred in the time to come, it surely catches your attention.

Case in point; BMW has just told reporters that there’s still room for sedans, at least in some parts of the world. This is despite the fact that 60 percent of BMW vehicles sold today are SUVs, or rather SAVs as they term it.

BMW added that China and countries in Europe prefer traditional vehicles, and so, the race is still on to produce such cars. Interestingly, to withhold interest in the traditional body-style, BMW has creatively come up with ‘Gran Coupes’ to attract buyers to its sleek silhouette.

BMW’s Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec, said, “Sedans will stay relevant. There also has to be a certain modernisation, or evolution, of the body style. It can’t just be the classic three-box (silhouette). We see that, in China, they’re asking for more elegance, maybe something like a two-and-a-half-box. This is something we are looking at.”