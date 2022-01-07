Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG unofficial bookings open; likely to be launched in the coming weeks

- Bookings can be made for Rs 11,000

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

While Tata Motors may be prepping to launch its range of CNG-powered passenger vehicles in the country later this month, the carmaker is not the only one with this ideology. Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch the newest Celerio in the CNG avatar. As per a few dealer sources, unofficial bookings for the Celerio CNG have already commenced for Rs 11,000 and the car is likely to be introduced later this month.

The new-gen Celerio was launched in India in November last year and is powered by the new-gen K10C petrol engine. The one-litre three-cylinder in its petrol guise is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The same powertrain will be utilised for the CNG version, however, in a different state of tune. The more specific details are expected to come to light in the coming weeks. We have driven the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio and you can read our first-drive review here.

Besides this, it is still unclear as to the variants in which the Celerio CNG will be offered. The petrol-powered Celerio is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The highlight of the standard Celerio are its 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, push start/stop button, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a height-adjustable driver seat, rear parking sensors, and steering-mounted controls. To know the variant-wise features of the Celerio, click here.

Upon launch of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, this budget hatchback will fight against the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and the upcoming Tata Tiago iCNG.