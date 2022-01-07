New Force Gurkha prices increased by Rs 51,000

- The second-gen Force Gurkha was launched in India at Rs 13.59 lakh

- The model is sold in a single, fully-loaded variant

Force Motors launched the new-gen Gurkha in the country back in September last year, with prices starting at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now hiked the price of the model with effect from January 2022, thus joining a slew of manufacturers that hiked prices with the arrival of the new year.

Force Motors has increased the prices of the Gurkha by Rs 51,000, and the model now commands a price tag of Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded variant, offered in five colours including Red, White, Green, Orange, and Grey.

Feature highlights of the Force Gurkha include new LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs, front fender-mounted turn indicators, 16-inch wheels, vertically stacked tail lights, a tow hook, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, captain seats for all four passengers, power windows, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Powering the Force Gurkha is a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power output of 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer, and a 4x4 system is available as standard. We have driven the new Gurkha and you can read our review here.