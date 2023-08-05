Maruti Alto attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023

- Petrol variants attract the maximum discount

- Currently offered in petrol and CNG powertrains

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Alto K10 in the country in August 2022. Available in four variants across six monotone colour options, the hatchback is one of the highest-selling models in the brand portfolio. This month, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on select Arena models and one of them is the Alto K10.

Maruti Alto discounts in August 2023

For August 2023, potential buyers can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on the Alto K10. The petrol variant gets a cash discount worth Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. On the other hand, the CNG variant attracts a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

Terms and conditions

The offers mentioned above are valid till 31 August, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested buyers should contact the nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki showroom to know more.

Maruti Alto records 45 lakh sales milestone

Launched back in 2000, the Maruti Suzuki Alto has become the automaker’s longest-running model by surpassing the 45 lakh sales milestone in the country over a period of two decades. Currently, the Alto K10 is the third generation of the hatchback and is sold in India at a price tag of Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom).