    MG India and Ionage join hands to strengthen EV infrastructure

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    MG India and Ionage join hands to strengthen EV infrastructure
    • To promote intercity travel by EVs 
    • Inauguration of 10 charging stations across a single highway 

    MG Motor India and Ionage have joined forces to strengthen EV charging infrastructure across India. This collaboration aims to promote intercity travel by EVs. As part of the collaboration, MG and Ionage inaugurated 10 charging stations across Lucknow, Trivandrum and Cochin. 

    MG and Ionage collaboration 

    MG will leverage Ionage’s e-mobility platform to provide EV owners access to MG charge points. So any EV owner (irrespective of the brand) can use an MG charger using the Ionage application.  MG charging stations, called ‘MG Charge’, have covered locations like hotels, residential societies, public and corporate parks. Under this strategic partnership, MG will also come to realise their plan of installing 1000 EV chargers in 1000 days across the country under its MG Charge program.

