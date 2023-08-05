Tata Punch CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Offered in four variants

- Get features like a voice-enable sunroof and automatic climate control

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited CNG version of the Punch in the Indian market. The prices for the CNG SUV start at Rs. 7.10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 9.68 lakh for the top-spec variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Available in four variants, the Punch CNG debuts with twin-cylinder technology, similar to that of the Altroz CNG. Now let us take a quick look at the on-road prices of the Punch CNG in the top 10 cities in India.

Tata Punch CNG on-road price

Cities On-road price Mumbai Rs. 8.07 lakh to Rs. 10.97 lakh Delhi Rs. 8.03 lakh to Rs. 10.90 lakh Bangalore Rs. 8.67 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 8.55 lakh to Rs. 11.63 lakh Chennai Rs. 8.29 lakh to Rs. 11.26 lakh Kolkata Rs. 8.27 lakh to Rs. 11.24 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 7.89 lakh to Rs. 10.73 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 7.88 lakh to Rs. 10.72 lakh Pune Rs. 8.07 lakh to Rs. 10.97 lakh Kochi Rs. 8.33 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh

Tata Punch CNG engine and powertrain

Under the hood, the Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode and 72bhp and 103Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The transmission option on this mill is only restricted to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Punch CNG interior and features

Inside, the cabin of the Punch CNG comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a voice-enabled sunroof, automatic climate control, direct start on CNG, and rain-sensing wipers.