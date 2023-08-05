CarWale
    AD

    Tata Punch CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    505 Views
    Tata Punch CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • - Offered in four variants
    • - Get features like a voice-enable sunroof and automatic climate control 

    Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited CNG version of the Punch in the Indian market. The prices for the CNG SUV start at Rs. 7.10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 9.68 lakh for the top-spec variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Available in four variants, the Punch CNG debuts with twin-cylinder technology, similar to that of the Altroz CNG. Now let us take a quick look at the on-road prices of the Punch CNG in the top 10 cities in India. 

    Tata Punch CNG on-road price

    CitiesOn-road price
    MumbaiRs. 8.07 lakh to Rs. 10.97 lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.03 lakh to Rs. 10.90 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.67 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.55 lakh to Rs. 11.63 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.29 lakh to Rs. 11.26 lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.27 lakh to Rs. 11.24 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.89 lakh to Rs. 10.73 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.88 lakh to Rs. 10.72 lakh
    PuneRs. 8.07 lakh to Rs. 10.97 lakh
    KochiRs. 8.33 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh 

    Tata Punch CNG engine and powertrain

    Tata Punch Open Boot/Trunk

    Under the hood, the Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode and 72bhp and 103Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The transmission option on this mill is only restricted to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Punch CNG interior and features

    Inside, the cabin of the Punch CNG comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a voice-enabled sunroof, automatic climate control, direct start on CNG, and rain-sensing wipers. 

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG India and Ionage join hands to strengthen EV infrastructure

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33491 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32970 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Punch Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.69 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.01 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33491 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32970 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Punch CNG on-road prices in top 10 cities in India