    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to be revealed on 7 October

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to be revealed on 7 October

    - 1.2-litre petrol to have increased power output of 128bhp 

    - To be offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox

    Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off a more powerful version of the XUV300 compact SUV. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2022, it will most likely be christened XUV300 Sportz.

    The highlight of the XUV300 Sportz will be the re-tuned version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine that will have a bumped-up power of 128bhp. The motor will be mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, a recently leaked document indicated that the new iteration will be offered in four variants – W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). 

    Based on the showcased model, the SUV will get exterior highlights such as ‘Sportz’ badging and contrasting colour body decals. It might also get red inserts on the dashboard and centre console. More details will be known closer to launch. 

    Upon launch, this iteration of the XUV300 will rival the likes of Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. 

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
