    Six airbag mandate for cars delayed to October 2023

    Nikhil Puthran

    13,739 Views
    - M1 category cars to get six airbags from 1 October, 2023

    - Delayed by a year considering the ongoing global supply chain constraints 

    The union government had plans to make six airbags mandatory for all eight-seater vehicles from 1 October, 2022. However, in view of the ongoing global supply chain constraints faced by the auto industry, the Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that the six-airbag rule will now be mandatory from 1 October, 2023. 

    Notably, a driver airbag was made mandatory in all cars from July 2019, while the dual front airbags mandate came into effect on 1 January, 2022. Post the implementation of the six airbags norm, car prices are expected to rise by up to Rs 15,000. 

    According to a tweet, Nitin Gadkari said, 'Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 1 October, 2023.'

