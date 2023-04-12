CarWale
    Mahindra Thar prices in India hiked by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar prices in India hiked by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

    - Prices likely to have increased due to BS6 2.0 updates

    - New base variant of the SUV in the works

    Mahindra has increased the prices of the Thar range by up to Rs 1.05 lakh with immediate effect. This price hike is likely to have been undertaken as the model is updated to comply with the BS6 2.0 and RDE emission norms.

    The Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant receives the biggest price hike, amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh. This is followed by the AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant, which has now become dearer by Rs 55,000.

    All other variants of the Mahindra Thar have witnessed a uniform price rise of Rs 28,200. The price of the SUV’s base variant, which stands at Rs 13.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) remains unchanged. On the other hand, the top-spec LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD now commands a price tag of Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is also reportedly working on a new base-spec variant of the Thar, which could be introduced soon.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco prices hiked by Rs. 2,300
     Next 
    New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo arrives at showrooms

