Mahindra reports cumulative sale of 32,964 units in June 2021

- Passenger vehicles sale registered Y-o-Y growth of 109 per cent

- 2,607 units exported to global markets

Mahindra and Mahindra have reported that it sold a total of 32,964 vehicles in the month of June 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. The total sales witnessed an upward trend of 88.9 per cent with the Utility Vehicles segment and recording over 100 per cent growth in sales over June 2020.

Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 16,636 units of its utility vehicles, which is a noteworthy 114 per cent rise over 7,748 units sold in May 2021. The cars and vans segment gained momentum in sales with 277 units. The total number of passenger vehicles sold last month stood at 16,913 units.

After a continuous decline for two consecutive months, the exports finally rose in numbers with 2,607 vehicles sent to international markets in June 2021. Last week, Mahindra released a handful of teaser videos of the upcoming XUV700 revealing features like Auto Booster Headlamps and the largest sunroof in the segment. Expected to be launched and replace the current-gen XUV500 in the coming months, you can know more about the XUV700 here.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the opening up of the market in a phased manner, we are seeing a boost in demand in both urban and rural and we expect the upward trend in demand to continue across all segments and markets. As we come out of the second wave of the pandemic, by and large our supply chain has stabilized except for the global semiconductor issue, which still continues to be a challenge that we are addressing as top priority”.