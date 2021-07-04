Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift spotted testing for the first time

- The Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift will receive an updated exterior design

- The model could also arrive with an updated infotainment system

Mercedes-Benz has commenced testing the A45 AMG ahead of its debut that could take place in early 2022. New spy shots reveal a single test-mule of the semi-camouflaged model, hiding a few new details.

As seen in the spy shots, the front profile of the Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift will receive a revised design, including a reworked grille and a tweaked set of headlamps. The front bumper of the model also gets an update, and now features redesigned air vents and a lower air intake. Changes to the rear profile of the model are likely to be limited to new graphics in the tail lights. Elsewhere, the test-mule features large alloy wheels with red brake calipers, black ORVMs, and a quad-tip exhaust setup at the rear.

Changes to the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift, if any, remain unknown at the moment. We expect the model to arrive with an updated infotainment system, electronic driver-assist features, and additional connectivity options.

Under the hood, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG A45 is expected to carry on with the 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine that produces 415bhp and 499Nm of torque in its highest state of tune. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed DCT unit. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.