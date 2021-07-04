CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift spotted testing for the first time

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    286 Views
    Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift spotted testing for the first time

    - The Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift will receive an updated exterior design

    - The model could also arrive with an updated infotainment system

    Mercedes-Benz has commenced testing the A45 AMG ahead of its debut that could take place in early 2022. New spy shots reveal a single test-mule of the semi-camouflaged model, hiding a few new details.

    Left Side View

    As seen in the spy shots, the front profile of the Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift will receive a revised design, including a reworked grille and a tweaked set of headlamps. The front bumper of the model also gets an update, and now features redesigned air vents and a lower air intake. Changes to the rear profile of the model are likely to be limited to new graphics in the tail lights. Elsewhere, the test-mule features large alloy wheels with red brake calipers, black ORVMs, and a quad-tip exhaust setup at the rear.

    Changes to the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift, if any, remain unknown at the moment. We expect the model to arrive with an updated infotainment system, electronic driver-assist features, and additional connectivity options.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG A45 is expected to carry on with the 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine that produces 415bhp and 499Nm of torque in its highest state of tune. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed DCT unit. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class [2015-2019] Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class [2015-2019]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra reports cumulative sale of 32,964 units in June 2021
     Next 
    New Nurburgring leader Porsche 911 GT2 RS - Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    ₹ 2.17 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thJUN
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-AMG A45 facelift spotted testing for the first time