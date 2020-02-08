Tata, Mahindra, Skoda, Maruti Suzuki, MG, Hyundai Day 2 video highlights at Auto Expo 2020

As the sun sets on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2020, sit back, relax, and take a look at all the important updates through CarWale’s video highlights. We got to see a couple of important unveils and many other showcases. Here are all the videos with in-depth coverage, comprehensive information and much more.

Tata Sierra

Remember the iconic Tata Sierra? Well, it is back! At least in the concept guise, marking 75 years of Tata Motors while paying tribute to Ratan Tata. And it is powered by electricity. Here is the video that tells you what there is to know about the resurrected Tata Sierra.

Mahindra Funster

Like the XUV500 Aero and the TUV300 Stinger before it, the Funster is a flamboyant concept at Mahindra’s pavilion this year. However, the interesting thing about is that it previews the next-generation XUV500. No, the new-gen XUV500 won’t be topless. So watch this video to know what makes the Funster so important.

Skoda Karoq

After a long wait, Skoda has finally showcased the Karoq in India. This mid-sized SUV is expected to be launched in the country soon. Was it worth the wait? Will it be a better buy compared to its rival? Many such questions are answered in the video. Do watch it and you can also add to the list of questions in the comment section.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Instead of introducing the A-Class hatchback in India, Mercedes-Benz has brought in its sedan version. Calling it a Limousine might be a stretch, but the all-new A-Class sedan looks gorgeous and will be the entry point for the Mercedes-Benz brand in India when it is launched later this year.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata has launched the Altroz hatchback and the Nexon EV in India already. So next in line is the Altroz EV, which combines the handsome looks of the Altroz with the electric powertrain of the Nexon. Would you buy the new Altroz with petrol/diesel powertrain, or would you wait for the electric version? Let us know in the comments.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

After ruling the roost since its introduction, the Vitara Brezza has received a midlife update. And its not just cosmetic, because under the hood is now a new K15 petrol engine which also does duties in the Ciaz and Ertiga. Offered for the first time with a petrol powertrain, could the new Vitara Brezza still better its rivals? Guess we’ll have to wait and watch.

Hyundai Creta

Another huge reveal on Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2020 was the new-gen Hyundai Creta. Unveiled by SRK himself, the new Creta adopts a radical design language and although we are yet to see the interior, we know it’s a huge step up over the outgoing model. Watch the video for up-close details of the new Creta.

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol

Now the Duster has been on sale for long, we admit. But this update has got us more excited than any other update before it. Because now, the Duster gets a new turbo-petrol engine which is the most powerful motor in this compact-SUV to date. Watch this video for more details about this new powertrain.

MG Hector Plus

At the Expo stage, MG has showcased the three-row version of the Hector, simply called the Hector Plus. This six-seater SUV borrows its styling, features and creature comforts from the standard Hector. Here’s what we know about this new MG SUV.

Day 2 Roundup

As the curtain closed on the two hectic media days at the Auto Expo 2020, Ninad Ambre and Abhishek Nigam will get you up to speed on everything that happened on Day 2 in this video.