    2021 BMW M5 Competition launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    426 Views
    2021 BMW M5 Competition launched - All you need to know

    It has been crowned as one of the fastest four-door saloons in the world. The bearer of the mighty V8 engine and the glorious M badge- sixth-generation F90 M5 Competition LCI has arrived in India and it is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom).

    Engine and Transmission

    Despite the fact that the world is moving on to the so-called hybrid and pure electric vehicles and at the same time most carmakers are planning engine downsizing, to reduce carbon emissions, BMW has still retained the prodigious V8 mill.

    BMW M5 Engine Shot

    The 4,395cc V8 twin-turbocharged petrol motor generates exhilarating 616bhp at 6,000rpm and delivers 750Nm of torque between 1,800 to 5,860rpm. Those figures enable this beast to go from 0 to 100kmph in a surprising 3.3 seconds. It is married to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

    BMW M5 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Design

    If the pre-facelift M5 was sportier this fresh M5 Competition looks monstrous - thanks to those dual L-shaped DRLs and the new front end. BMW has completely revamped the M5 Competition and hence it features all the M-specific bells and whistles such as a new bumper with huge air intakes, darker grille as well as BMW LaserLight. At the back, the taillights are darker too and there is a redesigned bumper with a rear diffuser. Besides, it is also equipped with a carbon-fibre reinforced polymer roof, side skirts, M-spec side-view mirrors, a little boot spoiler and 20-inch M alloy wheels (standard profile).

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    Being a high-performance version of the 5 Series, the M5 Competition has a similar plush cabin as the standard saloon. However, it gets a full Merino leather trim available in the four colours - Silverstone, Aragon Brown, Black and Black/Midrand. There is also a BMW Individual headliner.

    BMW M5 Dashboard

    In addition to the premium upholstery, there are two 12.3-inch displays. One is dedicated to the driver instrument cluster and the second one is the infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Moreover, the cabin also comes with some M specific features such as M leather steering with M1 and M2 modes, front sport seats and a footrest and pedals. While there is four-zone temperature control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a heads-up display and six colours of dimmable ambient lighting too.

    Rear View

    M Features

    It is no exaggeration to say that everything in this M5 Competition is M-specific such as M suspension, M sport exhaust system, M high performance compound brakes and M adaptive differential. Apart from that it also features a Track mode alongside the Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport modes. Other features are identical to the standard 5 Series saloon.

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 62.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
