Mahindra discount offers in December 2021

It’s the end of 2021 and Mahindra is offering huge discounts and benefits on several of its models this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. So, if you are planning on buying a Mahindra passenger vehicle, here are the details of the ongoing model-wise offers below.

The Alturas G4 is the flagship model of the carmaker and gets the highest discount this month. The three-row full-size SUV can be bought with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500, and other additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.

The KUV100 NXT is the most affordable model in Mahindra’s lineup. The KUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the Scorpio gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000, and other offers that go up to Rs 15,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 31,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The XUV300 also attracts other offers of up to Rs 10,000.

The Bolero gets a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 while there are no offers on the recently launched Bolero Neo. Coming to the MPV, the Marazzo is available in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The benefits this month include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,200.

All the mentioned offers may vary depending upon the location, stock, and variants. These are effective till 31 December, 2021 and are on the basis of ex-showroom, Delhi. There are no offers on the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700.