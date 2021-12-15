2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - All you need to know

Following the footsteps of Mercedes-Benz and Audi, yet another German manufacturer has brought its all-electric automobile to India for the first time. More precisely, BMW has introduced the iX at Rs 1.16 crore, introductory, ex-showroom. It is available in a single variant, called the iX xDrive40. Interestingly, the first batch of the iX has already been sold out while the reservations for the second batch will open sometime in the first quarter of 2022. And the deliveries of the first batch will commence in April 2022. That said, this electric SUV competes against the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Design

The iX is a point of departure for BMW in terms of its design philosophy, and it also represents the radical change of direction that BMW could apply to its future vehicles. To put it simply, in the iX, the carmaker has switched from the hexagon-shaped daytime running lights to plain horizontal LED units. Similarly, the grille has grown taller and is blanked-out too. That said, the India-spec xDrive40 gets a set of 21-inch alloy wheels.

However, since the electric powertrain does not require as much cooling as a combustion engine, BMW has turned the grille into an “intelligence panel”. Technically, the front composite panel, i.e. the grille, hides cameras, radars and a wide range of sensors for a clean frontal appearance. What is more, it also houses “heating elements and cleaning systems'' for the sensors. Besides, there are new and slimmer taillights and a rear-view camera integrated into the BMW logo at the back. Meanwhile, the iX uses a fusion of aluminium and carbon fibre reinforced plastic in the body.

Interior

Like the outside, the iX features a fresh and minimalist interior design. In fact, there is a novel hexagonal-shaped two-spoke steering wheel and two single-piece curved displays - a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 14.9-inch infotainment system., a new iDrive controller, next-generation head-up display and LED ambient lighting.

Interestingly, the iX does not only shrug off carbon emission by being an electric vehicle but also by bringing down the usage of genuine leather. The interior is draped in olive-leaf tanned natural leather in Castanea colour. Meanwhile, to know more about the BMW iX, please do read our first look article here.

Features

The iX has plenty of features such as ambient lighting extended with mood lights, electronically adjustable front seats with massage and lumbar support (driver-seat only), four-zone temperature control, switches made of crystal glass (seat adjustment, start/stop and gear selector switches), an 18-speaker, 655-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system, reversing assistant, parking assistant plus, 360-degree camera setup, wireless charger, head-up display, ADAS and a panoramic sunroof with electrochromic shading.

Electric powertrain

The iX comes equipped with a 71kWh battery pack that produces 322 bhp and 630Nm of torque. It provides a WLTP certified range of between 372 and 425km. And the SUV is capable of achieving 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds with a top speed rated at 200kmph. BMW has utilised its fifth generation eDrive technology in the iX that comprises single-speed automatic transmission and two electric motors. Meanwhile, it supports charging speeds of up to 11kW in AC and 150kW in DC. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes a claimed 31 minutes with the fastest charger. Surprisingly, BMW gives away an 11kW wall box charger with the iX.

Did you know?

BMW has achieved 100 per cent eco-friendly electricity usage in the production of its iX and i4. In fact, BMW Group’s Dingolfing and Munich plants run on one of the oldest forms of renewable energy, hydroelectricity. And that green electricity is sourced from rivers Isar and Lech in Germany.

Pictures by Kapil Angane