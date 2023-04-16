Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 48,000

- The SUV recently received the BS6 update

- Discounts are valid until 30 April, 2023

Mahindra India is offering generous discounts on its SUV, Bolero Neo, for April 2023. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts, accessories packages, and additional exchange bonuses. The Bolero Neo is offered with one powertrain across four variants.

This month, the SUV can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 48,000. It includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 36,000 and an accessories package worth Rs. 12,000. The carmaker is also offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 on select variants.

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. For more clarity, we suggest contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealership.

Notably, with the BS6 Phase 2 update which rolled out at the start of this month, the SUV-maker hiked the prices of the Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs by up to Rs. 30,600.