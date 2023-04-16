Citroen C3 Shine variant launched in India: What else can you buy?

Citroen has given a planned upgrade to its C3 hatchback in the form of a new top-spec Shine variant with prices starting at Rs 7.60 lakh and topping out at Rs 7.87 lakh. It is currently only available with the 1.2 NA petrol with the turbo variants expected to come at a later date. The upgrades include the likes of power mirrors, alloy wheels, reverse camera, day/night IRVM and fog lamps.

These upgrades will also find their way into the eC3 but once again at a later date. The entire C3 Shine variant range exists in a very competitive price bracket and here is what you can get for the price of each variant of the Citroen C3 Shine range.

Citroen C3 1.2 petrol Shine- Rs 7.60 lakh

In terms of immediate rivals, the ‘entry-level’ C3 Shine variant goes up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Magna, Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI MT, Tata Punch in the Accomplished MT guise and the Renault Triber RXT MT. In terms of lower-tier cars, you can have the top-spec Maruti Wagon R ZXI Plus dual-tone AT or the Tata Tiago XZA Plus Dual tone automatic. Above this price bracket, you get the Honda Amaze S MT, Maruti Baleno Delta MT and the Tata TigorXM CNG.

Citroen C3 1.2 petrol Shine Vibe and Shine Dual tone- Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 7.75 lakh

The only rival in terms of close pricing for the Shine Vibe is the Tata Tigor XZ Plus. For an additional Rs 3000 over the Shine Vibe variant, you can have the Shine dual-tone variant. It rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive AMT and the Tata Punch Camouflage Accomplished MT.

Citroen C3 1.2 petrol Shine Vibe Dual tone- Rs 7.87 lakh

The fully loaded C3 Shine Vibe dual-tone model has quite a few rivals across the table. Starting with its immediate rivals you can have the Maruti Swift VXi CNG, Tata Punch Rhythm Adventure AT, Tata Punch camouflage Adventure AT and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the Asta MT. In terms of sedans, you get the Maruti Dzire VXi AGS and the Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 petrol. In the price bracket above you can have the Renault Kiger RXT MT and the Nissan Magnite XV.

Prices of the Citroen C3 Shine variant range

