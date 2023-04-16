CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza prices hiked by Rs. 10,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza prices hiked by Rs. 10,000

    - Also offered in CNG fuel option

    - Can be had in four variants 

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will increase the price of its model range from 1 April, 2023. The company stated that all the models will receive an uniform hike of 0.8 per cent on their ex-showroom value. 

    That said, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza now gets dearer by up to Rs. 10,000. With this, the prices for compact SUV now starts from Rs. 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 14.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec dual-tone variant. Currently, the SUV is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants. 

    Mechanically, the Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor comes paired with a six-speed manual and automatic unit. The SUV can also be had in a petrol-CNG powertrain. 

    In recent news, Maruti Suzuki also partnered with IDFC First Bank to provide personalised finance options across new car loans, pre-owned car loans, and commercial loans to customers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 48,000

