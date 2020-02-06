Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

February 06, 2020, 12:03 PM IST by Carwale Team
39668 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates
  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    Pre-bookings open across the country

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

    Pre-bookings for the facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have opened from today at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers across the country. 

  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    New 1.5-litre petrol engine

    This new Vitara Brezza gets a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 compliant petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm. This is the first time the Brezza is being offered with a petrol engine since its launch in 2015. This engine is being offered with a five-speed manual or a an advanced automatic transmission. 

  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    New Vitara Brezza revealed!

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

    Here it is! the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior
  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    Feature highlights of the new Vitara Brezza

    This new Vitara Brezza gets quite a few updates of which the list includes a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment with AHA radio, Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The dynamic DRLs double up as turn indicators. 

  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    Mr Kenichi Ayukawa addreses the crowd

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

    Here is Mr Kenichi Ayukwa, MD and CEO addressing the gathered media at the unveil venue. If you are the Auto Expo 2020 venue, it's at Hall 9 of the Expo Arena. 

  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift exclusive!

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior

    While this may be the official unveil. we have brought you an exclusive! here is the new Vitara Brezza before it is officially revealed. 

  • 06:33 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveil

    Welcome to the live unveil of the updated and all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for India. We are the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi where the unveil is underway. Stay tuned for all the updates! 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

222 Likes
174835 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift And Now With A Petrol Engine Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift And Now With A Petrol Engine Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

24 Likes
17321 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

13th Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in