Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveil at Auto Expo 2020: Live updates

Pre-bookings for the facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have opened from today at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers across the country.
This new Vitara Brezza gets a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 compliant petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm. This is the first time the Brezza is being offered with a petrol engine since its launch in 2015. This engine is being offered with a five-speed manual or a an advanced automatic transmission.
This new Vitara Brezza gets quite a few updates of which the list includes a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment with AHA radio, Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The dynamic DRLs double up as turn indicators.
Here is Mr Kenichi Ayukwa, MD and CEO addressing the gathered media at the unveil venue. If you are the Auto Expo 2020 venue, it's at Hall 9 of the Expo Arena.
While this may be the official unveil. we have brought you an exclusive! here is the new Vitara Brezza before it is officially revealed.
Welcome to the live unveil of the updated and all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for India. We are the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi where the unveil is underway. Stay tuned for all the updates!
