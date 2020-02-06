Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift revealed in official image ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift revealed in official image ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

February 06, 2020, 09:43 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
42882 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift revealed in official image ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift to be unveiled later today

- The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine 

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place later today, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara facelift has been revealed. The model receives design updates and a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Design highlights of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new chrome grille, new alloy wheels and gloss black ORVMs. Also on offer is a dual-tone paintjob. The rear bumper is also expected to receive an update in terms of design.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to come equipped with the SmartPlay infotainment system, new upholstery, cruise control and a sunroof. Powering the model will be a BS6 emission compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that is currently used in Ciaz and Ertiga. This engine will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

  • Auto Expo
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • 20202 Auto Expo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
