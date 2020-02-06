Mercedes-Benz India inaugurates a new dealership in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated a new dealership, christened Global Star, in Green Park, South Delhi. It is the first showroom from the company in India to be based on the new brand presence in retail. This is Mercedes-Benz 97th outlet in the country.

Spread across an area of 12,000 square feet, the facility features a nine car display and one delivery bay. The dealership features a hospitality lounge and bar area as well as digital assets like a digital wall, interactive touch table, touch TV and a digital-spec stand.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Delhi-NCR is a market with high preference for luxury cars and this is our 11th outlet in the region. We are committed to our customers and will continue to invest in this market to cater to the rising demands. Today we have 97 outlets in 48 cities in India, the densest network strength in the luxury car segment. We are firmly on track to achieve our 100th outlet soon. It is a sign of how far we have come, of the trust of our growing base of customers and our commitment to all the Three-pointed star aspirants in India. We are living by our brand mantra ‘Restless for Tomorrow’ each day and are constantly pushing our limits. This first retail outlet with the new brand presence in India is our answer to the changing retail environment and our drive to provide our customers with a distinctive brand experience. With our new partners Global Star here in Delhi and this showroom, we are confident that we will continue to deliver the best customer experience.”